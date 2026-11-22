The global AI boom's decline has hit China hard, with high valuations and dependence on policy support making stocks susceptible to downturns.

The attractiveness of Chinese AI as a cheaper alternative to US models is also being tested by US export restrictions.

Bush Chu, investment director of China equities at Aberdeen Investments, said the current market volatility has left them "pretty speechless."

He added that investors are worried about AI capital expenditure slowdown and sustainability of US-China supply chain business.