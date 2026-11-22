China's AI stocks have lost $1.7T since June-end
What's the story
China's artificial intelligence (AI) stock trade has witnessed a major downturn, losing a whopping $1.7 trillion in market capitalization since June-end. The decline comes as the country's tech giants struggle to keep up with US rivals and face increasing restrictions on technology exports. A KraneShares exchange-traded fund tracking China's Star 50 index fell over 4% during US trading hours, highlighting the severity of this financial crisis.
Market impact
Major decline since summer
China's AI stock market, once a hot bet, has now turned into a losing strategy.
Stocks on three tech-heavy indexes have lost a total of $1.7 trillion in market cap since June-end, Bloomberg data shows.
The decline comes despite huge gains in H1 2026 that saw companies like Z.AI which develops models, and Zhongji Innolight, an optical module maker, hit record highs.
Trade hurdles
US export restrictions impacting Chinese AI
The global AI boom's decline has hit China hard, with high valuations and dependence on policy support making stocks susceptible to downturns.
The attractiveness of Chinese AI as a cheaper alternative to US models is also being tested by US export restrictions.
Bush Chu, investment director of China equities at Aberdeen Investments, said the current market volatility has left them "pretty speechless."
He added that investors are worried about AI capital expenditure slowdown and sustainability of US-China supply chain business.
Market downturn
Chinese tech indexes in red
The three main Chinese tech indexes are all in the red this year, unlike their US, Taiwan, and South Korean counterparts.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which includes major internet companies like Alibaba and Tencent, has fallen to a two-year low.
The onshore ChiNext Index of tech hardware firms hit a record high this summer but is now down 31% this year.
Tech barriers
US proposes rules to restrict advanced chip leasing
The US has proposed rules that would effectively prevent Chinese companies from leasing advanced chips from NVIDIA and others through offshore data centers.
This could further slow down the development of Chinese AI, which is already showing signs of slowing down.
None of the top 10 models in the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index are from China, a far cry from just four months ago when Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 was on par with OpenAI and Anthropic's offerings.
Financial strain
High AI development costs affecting earnings at hyperscalers
Chinese internet giants are also feeling the pinch of high AI development costs, which are affecting earnings at hyperscalers.
Slow domestic consumption and intermittent price wars remain major concerns.
Nick Ferres, chief investment officer at Vantage Point Asset Management, said "Weak AI monetization, compute bottlenecks, intense competition and margin pressure are key issues facing these companies."