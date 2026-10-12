Hatsun Agro targets 50% revenue growth in 2 years

Hatsun Agro, one of India's big dairy names, is aiming for up to a 50% revenue increase over the next two financial years.

Chairman RG Chandramogan shared that the company plans to expand its milk collection network and move into new cities outside southern India.

If all goes well, its revenue could rise from ₹10,000 crore last year to about ₹12,000 crore this financial year and to as much as ₹14,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore in the following year.