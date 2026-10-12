Hatsun Agro targets 50% revenue growth in 2 years
Hatsun Agro, one of India's big dairy names, is aiming for up to a 50% revenue increase over the next two financial years.
Chairman RG Chandramogan shared that the company plans to expand its milk collection network and move into new cities outside southern India.
If all goes well, its revenue could rise from ₹10,000 crore last year to about ₹12,000 crore this financial year and to as much as ₹14,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore in the following year.
Hatsun Agro plans 50L milk daily
Even with rising milk prices and tough competition, Hatsun Agro is feeling confident.
Milk costs have shot up over the past 15 months due to higher milk-fat and animal-feed costs, but Chandramogan believes supply will soon catch up.
To fuel growth, the company is investing ₹1,000 crore into expanding its milk procurement, manufacturing capacity, and marketing and distribution, and expanding into places like Mumbai, Pune, and Odisha, hoping this helps it collect up to 50 lakh liters of milk daily next year.