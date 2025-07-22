Havells India stock gains over 1% despite profit drop
Havells India's stock edged up over 1% on Tuesday, trading near ₹1,550—even though the company's Q1 FY25 revenue dropped 6% to ₹5,438 crore.
The dip was mostly because fewer people bought cooling products this summer, thanks to cooler weather and early rains.
Net profit down 15% at ₹675 crore
Net profit slipped by nearly 15%, mainly due to a sharp fall in sales of Lloyd-branded air-conditioners and fans.
Electrical consumer durables also saw a drop, but cables and switchgear segments actually grew by 27% and 9%.
Margins took a small hit as costs stayed high while sales softened.
Balance sheet and dividend history
Despite the tough quarter, Havells still has a solid balance sheet—₹13,809 crore in assets and healthy cash flows in March 2024.
The company's steady dividend payouts and history of stock splits show it looks out for shareholders.
With its industrial segment holding strong, investors are hopeful for a bounce back soon.
