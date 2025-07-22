Havells India stock gains over 1% despite profit drop

Net profit slipped by nearly 15%, mainly due to a sharp fall in sales of Lloyd-branded air-conditioners and fans. Electrical consumer durables also saw a drop, but cables and switchgear segments actually grew by 27% and 9%. Margins took a small hit as costs stayed high while sales softened.

Balance sheet and dividend history

Despite the tough quarter, Havells still has a solid balance sheet—₹13,809 crore in assets and healthy cash flows in March 2024.

The company's steady dividend payouts and history of stock splits show it looks out for shareholders.

With its industrial segment holding strong, investors are hopeful for a bounce back soon.

```