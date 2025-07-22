HUL to announce Q1 results on July 31: Key details

Last quarter's numbers: Revenue and profit dip

HUL's last quarter wasn't its best: revenue dropped a bit to ₹15,670 crore and profits fell to ₹2,476 crore compared to the previous quarter.

But zoom out, and the bigger picture looks steadier—annual revenue and profits both grew in FY25.

So while there's some short-term worry, HUL is still showing long-term strength that could matter for anyone watching consumer brands or thinking about investing.

