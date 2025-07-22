Next Article
HUL to announce Q1 results on July 31: Key details
Hindustan Unilever's shares slipped 0.20% on Tuesday, closing at ₹2,459.90 after a pretty narrow day of ups and downs.
All eyes are now on the company's upcoming board meeting on July 31, where they'll reveal their April-June (Q1 FY25) results—important because investors want to see if HUL can bounce back from recent profit dips.
Last quarter's numbers: Revenue and profit dip
HUL's last quarter wasn't its best: revenue dropped a bit to ₹15,670 crore and profits fell to ₹2,476 crore compared to the previous quarter.
But zoom out, and the bigger picture looks steadier—annual revenue and profits both grew in FY25.
So while there's some short-term worry, HUL is still showing long-term strength that could matter for anyone watching consumer brands or thinking about investing.
