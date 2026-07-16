Hayete Gallot now leads Microsoft security with AI focus
Microsoft just shook up its security division, now led by Hayete Gallot since February 2026.
The big focus? Bringing more AI into the mix, especially with tools like Security Copilot that help spot code issues and manage AI agents.
This revamp has already meant some leadership changes, including departures and new hires.
Microsoft security leadership exits and hires
Longtime executive Joy Chik has left after nearly 30 years, and Shawn Bice moved over to Amazon Web Services.
Stepping in are Naseem Tuffaha (a returnee who spent over 18 years at Microsoft before leaving in 2022) and Rajesh Sundaram.
Gallot is pushing for more focus and discipline across the team, working closely with CEO Satya Nadella to make Microsoft's security efforts smarter with AI, something Nadella says is fueling real innovation and customer growth.