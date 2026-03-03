LOADING...
The deal is expected to close later this year

HBO Max and Paramount+ are merging to rival Netflix

By Mudit Dube
Mar 03, 2026
05:43 pm
What's the story

In a major move that could reshape the global streaming landscape, HBO Max and Paramount+ are set to merge. The merger is part of Paramount's plan to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in a deal worth around $110 billion. The transaction is expected to close later in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder consent.

Competitive strategy

The merger aims to create a stronger competitor against Netflix

The executives involved in the merger have said that the combined service will be a stronger competitor against streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+. The merger will give the new entity access to a massive library of content including popular franchises such as Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Mission: Impossible and programming from CBS, HBO, MTV as well as Comedy Central.

Industry trend

Merging services allows companies to cut costs

The merger of HBO Max and Paramount+ is a sign of the changing dynamics in the streaming industry. The boom period that defined the last decade has given way to a more cost-intensive phase. Running multiple standalone platforms has become increasingly expensive as companies pour money into original content, technology infrastructure, and global distribution. Merging services allows companies to cut costs while expanding subscriber offerings under one subscription.

Subscriber base

The merged platform is expected to have a subscriber base

The merged platform is expected to have a subscriber base of over 200 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest streaming services in the world. Despite its scale, the HBO brand is likely to retain editorial independence. This decision is seen as an effort to preserve the prestige reputation associated with HBO's premium programming and reassure audiences and creators concerned about creative dilution after corporate consolidation.

Market impact

The merger has sparked a debate among policymakers and analysts

The merger has sparked a debate among policymakers and analysts. Some experts warn that more consolidation could limit consumer choice and lead to higher subscription prices, a trend already seen in previous streaming mergers. Others argue that combining large content libraries could reduce subscription fatigue by giving viewers access to more programming through fewer services.

