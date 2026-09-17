HCL and Foxconn to build ₹3,700cr display-driver plant near Noida

Right now, India imports most of its display components, 80-85% of what goes into an Indian display comes from outside the country.

This new facility is expected to create demand for a wider domestic semiconductor supply chain, including substrates, lead frames, bonding wires, molding compounds, specialty gasses and precision tooling.

Chairman Shikhar Malhotra pointed out that India's strengths in software, AI, and chip design make this move a smart next step for our tech future.

If all goes well, it could inspire more suppliers to manufacture in India and help the country rely less on foreign chips.