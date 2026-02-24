HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant kicks off in Greater Noida
Business
Big news for India's tech scene: PM Modi just kicked off a major semiconductor plant in Greater Noida, thanks to a partnership between HCL and Foxconn.
This new factory will make key chips for things like smartphones, TVs, and laptops—helping India rely less on imports.
Plant to meet 25% of domestic demand by 2028
With ₹3,700 crore invested, the plant could meet nearly 25% of India's domestic demand for display driver chips by 2028 and even export up to 30%.
Plus, it'll create over 3,500 jobs and boost local supply chains.
Modi said the project aims to strengthen a resilient, self-reliant semiconductor supply chain and open up fresh opportunities in Uttar Pradesh's tech industry.