HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant kicks off in Greater Noida

Plant to meet 25% of domestic demand by 2028

With ₹3,700 crore invested, the plant could meet nearly 25% of India's domestic demand for display driver chips by 2028 and even export up to 30%.

Plus, it'll create over 3,500 jobs and boost local supply chains.

Modi said the project aims to strengthen a resilient, self-reliant semiconductor supply chain and open up fresh opportunities in Uttar Pradesh's tech industry.