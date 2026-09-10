HCL Tech drops 1.5% as Citi keeps sell, targets ₹1,110

HCL Technologies dropped 1.5% on Thursday, landing at ₹1,211 and becoming the biggest loser on both Nifty 50 and Nifty IT.

The stock is now down 26% for the year, much steeper than the Nifty 50's 10.3% decline.

Citi kept its "sell" rating, saying HCL Tech's price is still too high compared to rivals and set a target of ₹1,110, hinting at more downside ahead.