HCL Tech's Q1 profit jumps 20% YoY to ₹4,624cr
What's the story
HCL Technologies has reported a 20% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹4,624 crore as against ₹3,843 crore in the same quarter last year. The IT giant also retained its FY27 guidance of services revenue growth between 1.5-4.5% in constant currency and an EBIT margin between 17.5-18.5%.
Financial performance
Revenue from operations at ₹34,579cr
HCL Technologies's revenue from operations also saw a 14% year-on-year jump to ₹34,579 crore in the June quarter.
The company's profit before tax rose to ₹6,108 crore from ₹5,189 crore in the same period last year.
This strong financial performance reflects the company's resilience amid challenging market conditions and its ability to maintain growth across various business segments.
Business segments
Revenue growth across business segments
HCL Technologies witnessed impressive revenue growth across its business segments.
The IT and Business Services segment saw a jump in revenue to ₹26,049 crore from ₹22,454 crore last year.
Engineering and R&D services also contributed with an increase in revenue to ₹5,690 crore from ₹5,174 crore last year.
HCL Software's contribution was also notable as its revenue grew to ₹2,840 crore from ₹2,721 crore in 2025.
Corporate actions
Interim dividend of ₹12 per share declared
The board of HCL Technologies has declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share for FY27. The record date for the dividend is July 17, with payment scheduled on July 27.