HCL Tech's ex CEO Vineet Nair calls AI fears overblown
Business
Vineet Nair, former HCL Tech CEO, says fears about AI wiping out humanity are overblown.
In his words, it's a bit like crying wolf: keep repeating it and people stop listening.
He's urging everyone to take a more balanced view of AI instead of getting caught up in doomsday scenarios.
Nair urges AI adoption, warns overregulation
Nair points out that while AI hasn't sparked huge profits like the internet did early on, its real power lies in transforming how businesses work.
He encourages companies to use AI for smarter, more efficient operations, but warns that too much regulation could slow down progress.
His advice: focus on what AI can actually do for us right now and keep an open mind about its future potential.