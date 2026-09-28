HCLSoftware to acquire Robotiq.ai for €9 million by November 2026
Business
HCLSoftware (part of HCL Technologies) is set to buy Croatian RPA company Robotiq.ai for €9 million, an all-cash deal expected to wrap up by November 2026.
The move will plug Robotiq.ai's robotic process automation tech straight into HCL UnO Agentic, HCLSoftware's platform for AI-driven workflows, making AI-driven workflows smoother and smarter.
Robotiq.ai automates banks insurers telecom companies
Robotiq.ai, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Zagreb, helps automate routine tasks for banks, insurers, and telecom companies.
By bringing in their security certifications and different deployment options, HCLSoftware aims to offer AI that does more than just make decisions: it can actually get stuff done.
No extra regulatory hoops mean HCL stay ahead in the fast-growing AI workflow game.