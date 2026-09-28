HCLSoftware to acquire Robotiq.ai for €9 million by November 2026

HCLSoftware (part of HCL Technologies) is set to buy Croatian RPA company Robotiq.ai for €9 million, an all-cash deal expected to wrap up by November 2026.

The move will plug Robotiq.ai's robotic process automation tech straight into HCL UnO Agentic, HCLSoftware's platform for AI-driven workflows, making AI-driven workflows smoother and smarter.