HCLTech and Red Hat announce partnership to unify enterprise AI Business May 14, 2026

HCLTech and Red Hat just announced a partnership to make it easier for companies to use AI in their daily work.

By combining Red Hat's AI Enterprise platform with HCLTech's AI Factory, they're building a unified system that helps organizations scale up their AI projects, whether they're running things on the cloud, onsite, or even at the edge.