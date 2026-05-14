HCLTech and Red Hat announce partnership to unify enterprise AI
Business
HCLTech and Red Hat just announced a partnership to make it easier for companies to use AI in their daily work.
By combining Red Hat's AI Enterprise platform with HCLTech's AI Factory, they're building a unified system that helps organizations scale up their AI projects, whether they're running things on the cloud, onsite, or even at the edge.
Joint platform adds optimization and compliance
The new platform rolls out features like model optimization, distributed computing, and centralized controls—all designed to make AI run smoother and cheaper.
There's also a stronger focus on data oversight and compliance.
This move follows HCLTech's recent partnerships with Google Cloud and CrowdStrike, showing it is serious about making large-scale AI accessible across industries.