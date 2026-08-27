HCLTech and Wacker Chemie open Pune GCC for digital transformation
Business
HCLTech and German company Wacker Chemie have just launched a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune.
This new hub will help drive Wacker's digital transformation, supporting its engineering and IT projects with HCLTech's expertise in automation and DevSecOps.
Fabian Seibold hails launch for growth
Fabian Seibold, who leads the Excellence Hub, called this launch a big step toward making Wacker more agile and ready for long-term growth.
With 27 sites worldwide, more than 16,000 employees, and €5.5 billion in sales last year, Wacker is already a major player, and this partnership aims to keep it ahead of the curve.