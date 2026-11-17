HCLTech, Cohere partner to deploy private AI in Canada, Germany
HCLTech is partnering with Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) company Cohere to roll out AI solutions for Canada and Germany.
The big idea? Let businesses and governments use AI while keeping their data private and under their own control.
This move also means HCLTech will become one of Cohere's preferred global systems integration partners in Canada and Germany.
Partnership creates custom AI, ISO 42001
The partnership will create custom AI tools for industries like insurance, finance, and manufacturing, making sure they meet strict local rules on data storage.
Leaders from both companies say that having control over your own data is key when using AI.
Plus, both firms hold ISO 42001 certification for responsible use of AI, so the tech is not just smart but also trustworthy.