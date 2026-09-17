HCLTech launches HCLTech Pulse to scale AI for $500 million-$5B firms

HCLTech just rolled out a new division called HCLTech Pulse, designed to help midsize businesses (with $500 million to $5 billion in revenue) scale artificial intelligence (AI), modernize their technology infrastructure and accelerate business growth.

HCLTech CEO and managing director C Vijayakumar says it's all about rethinking how these companies work, so they can grow sustainably, even as the IT sector faces slowdowns.