HCLTech launches HCLTech Pulse to scale AI for $500 million-$5B firms
HCLTech just rolled out a new division called HCLTech Pulse, designed to help midsize businesses (with $500 million to $5 billion in revenue) scale artificial intelligence (AI), modernize their technology infrastructure and accelerate business growth.
HCLTech CEO and managing director C Vijayakumar says it's all about rethinking how these companies work, so they can grow sustainably, even as the IT sector faces slowdowns.
HCLTech Pulse targets $400B technology-services opportunity
HCLTech Pulse is eyeing a slice of the global technology-services opportunity, which is worth around $400 billion and growing fast.
The focus is on helping companies adopt AI responsibly, with solid governance in place.
Ashish Kumar Gupta, global head of HCLTech's New Business Incubation Group, says the company believes clients need greater focus, senior management attention, and investment in technology platforms.
This move follows what other big players like Accenture are doing, expanding into cybersecurity and supporting more midsize firms.