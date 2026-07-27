HCLTech launches Neo. AI to serve SMBs marking Indian IT 1st
Business
HCLTech just rolled out Neo. AI, a new unit focused on helping small and midsize businesses (SMBs) with software, maintenance, and data analytics powered by AI.
It's a big shift for HCLTech, which usually works with Fortune 500 giants, and marks it as the first Indian IT company to launch something like this.
Ashish Kumar Gupta leads Neo.AI
Led by longtime HCLTech executive Ashish Kumar Gupta, Neo. AI has about 90 accounts and is aiming for at least 500 more.
Aims for about 60% of its services to be AI-driven (with humans keeping an eye on things), and the team now has at least 300 people, including newly appointed area sales director Aditya Chawla.
Neo. AI is set to compete with other mid-tier IT firms.