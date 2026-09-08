HCLTech opens ₹185cr semiconductor lab in Bengaluru for chip testing
HCLTech just opened a massive, high-tech semiconductor lab in Bengaluru, investing ₹185 crore into the 40,000-square-foot space.
The lab is all about making chips better and faster for clients around the world, with advanced testing and quality checks right here in India.
Spec2Parts platform enables integrated testing
Inside, you'll find 25,000 square feet of ultra-clean rooms packed with cutting-edge gear from tech giants like Teradyne and Keysight.
Aligned with HCLTech's Spec2Parts business model, the lab supports electrical validation, automated testing, qualification and failure analysis on a single platform, streamlining the process from design specifications to finished semiconductor parts.
As Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, puts it, this marks "a proud milestone for HCLTech and reinforces India's growing leadership in semiconductor innovation," for India's role in global semiconductor innovation.