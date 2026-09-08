HCLTech opens ₹185cr semiconductor lab in Bengaluru for chip testing

Inside, you'll find 25,000 square feet of ultra-clean rooms packed with cutting-edge gear from tech giants like Teradyne and Keysight.

Aligned with HCLTech's Spec2Parts business model, the lab supports electrical validation, automated testing, qualification and failure analysis on a single platform, streamlining the process from design specifications to finished semiconductor parts.

As Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, puts it, this marks "a proud milestone for HCLTech and reinforces India's growing leadership in semiconductor innovation," for India's role in global semiconductor innovation.