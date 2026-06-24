HCLTech partners with Nokia and Neste to supercharge AI
Business
HCLTech just announced new partnerships with Nokia and Neste, aiming to supercharge its AI solutions in telecom and renewable energy.
With Nokia, it is rolling out four smart network apps (think Anomaly Detector, Energy Optimizer, mMIMO Interference Mitigation, and Traffic Balancer) to make networks more efficient and reliable.
Nokia 5G AI, Neste renewables IT
The Nokia deal is all about pushing 5G forward, using AI to spot issues, save energy during quiet times, boost signal quality, and ease congestion.
Over at Neste, HCLTech will help streamline IT services for its renewables business so operations run smoother and scale faster.
Both companies are betting big on tech to hit their growth goals.