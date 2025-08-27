Next Article
HCLTech to hire freshers for AI roles amid layoffs
HCLTech is making a big move toward AI, with chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra assuring everyone that AI will change jobs—not take them away.
At the company's annual meeting on Tuesday, she highlighted the need for reskilling and bringing in fresh talent for AI-focused positions, all part of HCLTech's plan to build a future-ready workforce.
HCLTech's hiring strategy stands out in current job market
Despite layoffs across the tech world, HCLTech added nearly 2,000 freshers last quarter and now has over 223,000 employees.
About 15% of new hires will be in specialized or AI-related roles with better pay.
This approach sets them apart from other IT giants like Infosys and TCS, who've been cutting jobs lately instead of investing in new talent.