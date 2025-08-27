HCLTech to hire freshers for AI roles amid layoffs

HCLTech's hiring strategy stands out in current job market

Despite layoffs across the tech world, HCLTech added nearly 2,000 freshers last quarter and now has over 223,000 employees.

About 15% of new hires will be in specialized or AI-related roles with better pay.

This approach sets them apart from other IT giants like Infosys and TCS, who've been cutting jobs lately instead of investing in new talent.