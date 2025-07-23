Next Article
HCLTech to set up techfin hub in Gift City
HCL Technologies is launching its first techfin hub in Gujarat's Gift City, joining a wave of big names like Infosys, Wipro, and Cognizant setting up shop there.
This new center is expected to bring 1,500 new jobs and taps into the city's growing reputation as a hotspot for financial tech innovation.
Gift City is becoming India's go-to place for techfin companies
Gift City is quickly turning into India's go-to place for techfin companies, thanks to its modern infrastructure and strong talent pool.
Infosys opened its center here with room for 1,000 people, while Cognizant is planning to expand from 600 to 2,000 employees over the coming three years.
All this growth highlights just how important Gift City is becoming in the global fintech scene.