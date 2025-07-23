HCLTech to set up techfin hub in Gift City

Gift City is becoming India's go-to place for techfin companies

Gift City is quickly turning into India's go-to place for techfin companies, thanks to its modern infrastructure and strong talent pool.

Infosys opened its center here with room for 1,000 people, while Cognizant is planning to expand from 600 to 2,000 employees over the coming three years.

All this growth highlights just how important Gift City is becoming in the global fintech scene.