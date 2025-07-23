Kotak Mahindra Bank launches HNI-focused banking program
Kotak Mahindra Bank just launched Kotak Solitaire, an exclusive, invite-only program for high-net-worth individuals in India.
If you're a salaried client with ₹75 lakh or more (or self-employed with ₹1 crore+), you're in the target group.
The idea is to offer a more personalized banking experience that bundles everything—deposits, investments, loans, insurance, and demat—under one roof.
Solitaire takes a family-first approach by letting you include up to 14 family members.
Perks include pre-approved credit lines up to ₹8 crore and a premium credit card with unlimited lounge access and zero forex markup.
You also get your own relationship manager and an all-in-one platform for both banking and lifestyle needs.
As Rohit Bhasin from Kotak puts it, this move aims to fix the usual hassles around fragmented service and personalization—and help the bank grow its share of India's fast-expanding affluent crowd.