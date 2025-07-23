Kotak Mahindra Bank launches HNI-focused banking program

Perks include pre-approved credit lines up to ₹8 crore

Solitaire takes a family-first approach by letting you include up to 14 family members.

Perks include pre-approved credit lines up to ₹8 crore and a premium credit card with unlimited lounge access and zero forex markup.

You also get your own relationship manager and an all-in-one platform for both banking and lifestyle needs.

As Rohit Bhasin from Kotak puts it, this move aims to fix the usual hassles around fragmented service and personalization—and help the bank grow its share of India's fast-expanding affluent crowd.