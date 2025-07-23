Next Article
US-EU trade war: Europe threatens tariffs on American products
The EU is warning the US: meet our trade demands by next week, or face €93 billion in tariffs on American products like bourbon, Boeing planes, cars, poultry, and more.
These new tariffs could kick in as soon as August 7, following President Trump's plan to slap 30% tariffs on EU imports starting August 1.
US-EU trade war could shake up global markets
This isn't just a political spat—it's already messing with jobs and prices on both sides of the Atlantic.
Germany and France back even tougher moves that could hit US services too.
If things escalate, it might shake up global markets and even spill over into big events like the upcoming EU-China summit.
For anyone interested in how global politics can impact everyday stuff—like what you pay for tech or travel—this is one to watch.