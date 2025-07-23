US-EU trade war: Europe threatens tariffs on American products

US-EU trade war could shake up global markets

This isn't just a political spat—it's already messing with jobs and prices on both sides of the Atlantic.

Germany and France back even tougher moves that could hit US services too.

If things escalate, it might shake up global markets and even spill over into big events like the upcoming EU-China summit.

For anyone interested in how global politics can impact everyday stuff—like what you pay for tech or travel—this is one to watch.