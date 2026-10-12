HD Fire Protect IPO eyes 712.1cr as GMP nears 32%

HD Fire Protect, a Mumbai-based fire safety gear maker, is getting a lot of attention ahead of its IPO; its gray market premium (GMP) stood at nearly 32% on the morning of October 12 just before shares open for bidding this Tuesday.

The company is aiming to raise ₹712.1 crore, and the IPO will wrap up on Thursday.

Just a heads-up: GMPs are unofficial and can be pretty speculative.