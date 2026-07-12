HDFC Bank and Airtel lead ₹93,000cr market value surge

LIC, Reliance Industries rise, market slips

LIC grew by over ₹16,000 crore to hit a market cap of ₹5.6 lakh crore.

Reliance stayed on top as India's most valued company at ₹17.71 lakh crore after gaining another ₹6,225 crore.

But while these giants soared individually, the overall stock market slipped, thanks to fresh tensions in West Asia and rising oil prices.

The Sensex dropped 194 points and Nifty fell 64 points; six big firms like ICICI Bank and TCS together lost nearly ₹49,300 crore in value last week.

As Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research at Religare Broking noted, "renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp spike in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment."