HDFC Bank board picks MD CEO candidates and shares rise

HDFC Bank shares added nearly 3% after the board picked two candidates for Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and sent their names to the RBI, along with pay details for the next three years.

The bank also reappointed V Srinivasa Rangan and Jimmy Tata as Whole-time Directors (designated as Executive Directors) of the Bank for a period of three years, plus approved the creation of one additional position of Whole-time Director.