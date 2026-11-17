HDFC Bank's stock saw a small bump to ₹818.90 on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 after the board decided to keep V. Srinivasa Rangan as Whole-time Director (Executive Director) for another year.

With RBI's nod, it now just needs shareholders' OK.

At 66, Rangan leads important areas like human resources, legal, and information security, so his steady hand seems valued.