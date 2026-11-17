HDFC Bank board reappoints V. Srinivasa Rangan as whole-time director
HDFC Bank's stock saw a small bump to ₹818.90 on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 after the board decided to keep V. Srinivasa Rangan as Whole-time Director (Executive Director) for another year.
With RBI's nod, it now just needs shareholders' OK.
At 66, Rangan leads important areas like human resources, legal, and information security, so his steady hand seems valued.
HDFC Bank shares down 17.43% YTD
Even with this positive move, HDFC Bank's shares have dropped 17.43% so far this year, way more than the Nifty 50 index's 2% dip.
On Tuesday, trading was active but mostly on the selling side, and prices are still well below last December's high of ₹1,017.50.
So while there's a bit of good news, the stock has some catching up to do.