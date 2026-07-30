HDFC Bank boosts CSR spending by over ₹248cr to ₹1,316cr
In FY26 (2025-26), HDFC Bank spent ₹1,316 crore on corporate social responsibility (CSR), up over ₹248 crore.
This move is part of its Parivartan initiative, which has now helped over 10.77 crore people across India since it began.
The bank's focus is on making a real difference in communities, especially through projects in education, health, and rural development.
HDFC Bank expands holistic rural program
In FY26 (2025-26) the Holistic Rural Development Programme expanded to cover more than 11,000 villages (up from over 10,430 a year earlier — in FY25 / 2024-25), tackling everything from clean water to better livelihoods.
Plus, HDFC Bank stepped up efforts in border regions by supporting 498 villages under government programs.
Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha summed it up: "ensuring that no community is left behind."