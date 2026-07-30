HDFC Bank boosts CSR spending by over ₹248cr to ₹1,316cr

In FY26 (2025-26), HDFC Bank spent ₹1,316 crore on corporate social responsibility (CSR), up over ₹248 crore.

This move is part of its Parivartan initiative, which has now helped over 10.77 crore people across India since it began.

The bank's focus is on making a real difference in communities, especially through projects in education, health, and rural development.