HDFC Bank brings MyCards and PayZapp in-house to boost cybersecurity
HDFC Bank is taking control of its big digital apps like MyCards and PayZapp, choosing to build and manage most of these platforms themselves.
The main goal? Make things safer for users as cyberattacks on banks and fintech companies have been on the rise.
HDFC Bank cites 150-plus cyberfraud complaints
With more than 150 cyberfraud complaints being lodged across the country recently, including around 20 financial institutions affected in October alone, HDFC Bank wants tighter control over its tech.
By handling more of its core apps internally, the bank hopes to strengthen cybersecurity and bring key applications in-house.
As its CIO Ramesh Lakshminarayanan puts it, strong tech capabilities are now essential for keeping everyone's money safe.