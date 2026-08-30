HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan to retire October 26, 2026
Big change coming up at HDFC Bank: Sashidhar Jagdishan, the MD and CEO, is set to retire on October 26, 2026.
He has been with the bank for almost 30 years and took over as top boss in 2020.
During his time, he led major moves, including merging HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank, and helped steady the ship through some pretty big moments.
CEO search begins amid board penalties
The hunt for a new CEO is already underway and investors are watching closely.
This shake-up follows a busy year: the part-time chairman resigned in March (sparking a legal review), then Rajiv Kumar stepped in as part-time chairman and Puneet Sharma was named CFO-designate for December.
Plus, after a "business overreach" incident in July that hit share prices hard, Jagdishan and two other executives were penalized by the board.