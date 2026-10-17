HDFC Bank deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha resigns amid leadership overhaul
Business
Big changes at HDFC Bank: Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha is stepping down, with his resignation effective December 31, 2026.
This move is part of a wider leadership overhaul at the bank as it looks to reset its top team.
Anup Bagchi named HDFC Bank CEO
Anup Bagchi will take over as CEO from October 27 for a three-year term.
He's got the tough job of rebuilding investor trust after recent governance issues.
Despite all the changes, HDFC Bank posted solid numbers (a 4.6% year-on-year jump in second-quarter profit to ₹19,510 crore and improved asset quality), showing it's still steady even during big transitions.