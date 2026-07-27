Why HDFC Bank has fined its CEO, CFO ₹1L each

The bank's board met on July 23, 2026, and reviewed the findings of a Special Disciplinary Committee of Independent Directors.

They concluded that the employees' conduct was "business overreach," not mala fide action or personal gain.

However, considering possible divergence with RBI directions and based on committee recommendations, the board decided to issue warning letters and impose a fine of ₹1 lakh each on Jagdishan, Vaidyanathan, and Vohra.