HDFC Bank forwards 2 names as Sashidhar Jagdishan departs
Business
HDFC Bank is still in the process of choosing its new CEO, as current chief Sashidhar Jagdishan wraps up his term this October.
The bank has forwarded two names for approval, signaling a big leadership change at HDFC Bank.
Anup Bagchi frontrunner for HDFC CEO
Anup Bagchi, who heads ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and brings more than 30 years of experience, is seen as the frontrunner. Kaizad Bharucha is also reportedly being considered.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has reappointed V Srinivasa Rangan as a Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director, and approved Jimmy Tata as a Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director, moves that show the bank is focused on steady leadership for its next phase.