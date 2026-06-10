The new rates are effective from today

HDFC Bank hikes FCNR deposit rates: How it affects you?

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:53 pm Jun 10, 202602:53 pm

What's the story

HDFC Bank has announced a major hike in the interest rates for its Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits. The bank will now offer an interest rate of 6% for tenures ranging from three to five years and above, according to its latest rate card effective from today. This is a massive jump from the earlier rate of 3.65%, a difference of as much as 235 basis points.