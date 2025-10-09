HDFC Bank launches all-in-one QR code for small merchants
HDFC Bank just rolled out My Business QR at Global Fintech Fest 2025—a first-of-its-kind QR code built for small merchants in India.
Powered by Vyaparify and the SmartHub Vyapar app, this all-in-one QR lets businesses accept QR payments and adds digital identity and chat features.
QR codes that do more than just payments
With My Business QR, shop owners can instantly generate a QR code. Customers can scan it to check out the business profile, chat directly, and pay securely—no tech skills or setup costs needed.
Merchants also get a search-friendly profile to help them get discovered.
A part of HDFC Bank's digital India initiative
Unlike regular QR codes that only handle transactions, My Business QR combines payments, digital storefront, and customer engagement tools in one.
It's part of HDFC Bank's bigger push to make digital business smoother and smarter for small shops across India.