HDFC Bank, LIC Housing Finance oppose Zee Group 22,006cr settlement

HDFC Bank and LIC Housing Finance aren't happy with how Zee Group's massive ₹22,006 crore debt is being settled.

The plan, greenlit by the NCLT on Tuesday, lets Zee pay just a fraction: ₹1,494 crore from the main borrowers and only ₹6.25 crore from Chairman Subhash Chandra, even though most creditors agreed.

But these two big lenders say the deal just doesn't add up.