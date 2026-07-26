Market cap of India's top 9 firms down ₹2.74L crore

Other top firms that witnessed a fall in their market capitalization include the State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Larsen & Toubro.

SBI's valuation tanked by ₹26,814.94 crore to ₹9,36,953.84 crore, while Bajaj Finance's dropped by ₹26,802.74 crore to ₹6,30,471.54 crore during the same period last week.