HDFC Bank names Anup Bagchi MD, CEO for 3 years
Business
HDFC Bank just named Anup Bagchi as its new Managing Director and CEO for the next three years.
He's stepping in at a tricky time, with the bank aiming to rebuild trust, steady its finances, and get future-ready during a tough year so far (2026) that has seen shares drop 27%.
The move comes as part of a quick leadership shuffle to keep things running smoothly.
HDFC Bank focuses on tech, service
Bagchi's main mission? Level up HDFC Bank's tech game and make customer service smoother.
He'll be backed by a strong team focused on building future leaders and keeping the bank agile, even when times are tough.