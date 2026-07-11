HDFC Bank reassigns staff to customer roles amid AI upgrades

Rajiv Kumar named HDFC part-time chairman

A big part of this tech push is Neev, HDFC's own AI model designed for consistency and scale.

On the leadership front, the bank has seen some changes: after governance concerns led Atanu Chakraborty to step down as part-time chairman in March, an investigation found his claims did not hold up.

Rajiv Kumar has since stepped in as the new part-time chairman, signaling a fresh chapter for HDFC Bank as it leans further into digital banking.