HDFC Bank reassigns staff to customer roles amid AI upgrades
HDFC Bank is shuffling employees from behind-the-scenes jobs to customer-facing positions, thanks to smarter tech and AI upgrades.
Sashidhar Jagdishan, chief executive officer, explained that this move should make things run smoother for both the bank and its customers.
HDFC Bank is ramping up its use of artificial intelligence, not just to chat with customers better, but also to sort out disputes faster and keep cyber fraud in check.
Rajiv Kumar named HDFC part-time chairman
A big part of this tech push is Neev, HDFC's own AI model designed for consistency and scale.
On the leadership front, the bank has seen some changes: after governance concerns led Atanu Chakraborty to step down as part-time chairman in March, an investigation found his claims did not hold up.
Rajiv Kumar has since stepped in as the new part-time chairman, signaling a fresh chapter for HDFC Bank as it leans further into digital banking.