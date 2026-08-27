HDFC Bank replaces Swiggy card with Ornge and BLCK options
HDFC Bank is discontinuing its Swiggy credit card and moving users to two new versions: Swiggy Ornge and Swiggy BLCK.
You'll get a heads-up before the switch, and if you don't pick one, you'll be automatically moved to Ornge.
Ornge 5% and BLCK 10% cashback
Swiggy Ornge gives 5% cash back on Swiggy orders, Amazon, and Flipkart, with 1% on everything else, and it's lifetime free, including a year of Swiggy One membership.
If you want more perks, BLCK bumps up to 10% cash back on Swiggy and throws in exclusive deals plus a three-month Swiggy BLCK membership.
Re-register autopays and e-mandates
You'll get a brand-new card number, so don't forget to re-register any autopays or e-mandates.
Your old card works until the cardholder starts transacting with the new card, 60 days pass from issuance of the new card, or the existing card expires, whichever happens first.
Cash back during this time will follow your upgraded card's rules.