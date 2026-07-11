HDFC Bank review finds no basis for Atanu Chakraborty claims

Atanu Chakraborty declined to join review

After digging through two years of records and talking to top executives, the independent review found "no basis" for Chakraborty's claims.

Interestingly, Chakraborty chose not to join the review process, saying the bank refused to disclose the terms of reference or the legal basis for the review.

Soon after, Rajiv Kumar, a former chief election commissioner, was named as the new part-time chairman. The CEO expressed full confidence in Kumar's leadership and governance skills.