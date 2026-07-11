Atanu Chakraborty earned ₹1cr in FY26, HDFC's annual report reveals

Board's response

Board expressed 'sincere appreciation' for Chakraborty

The annual report also highlighted the Board's "sincere appreciation" for the "wise counsel" provided by Chakraborty during his tenure with the bank. In his message to shareholders, CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan described Chakraborty's resignation as a "challenging event" for HDFC Bank. He said that after obtaining RBI approval, the Board swiftly appointed Keki Mistry as Interim Part-time Chairman and commissioned an independent legal review due to concerns raised in Chakraborty's resignation letter regarding governance standards at the bank.