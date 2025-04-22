HDFC Bank becomes third Indian company to hit ₹15T valuation
What's the story
HDFC Bank has achieved a major milestone by hitting a market capitalization of ₹15 lakh crore.
The feat makes it the third Indian company to hit the mark after Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.
HDFC Bank's stock price surged after it posted a positive performance in the March quarter results, which were reflected in the stock's performance today and yesterday.
Financial performance
HDFC Bank reports a 6.6% increase in Q4 profit
HDFC Bank reported a standalone profit of ₹17,616 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25, a 6.6% increase over last year's net profit of ₹16,512 crore.
The bank's total income for the period was marginally lower at ₹89,488 crore as opposed to ₹89,639 crore in the same period last year.
However, interest income witnessed an upward trend with the private lender reporting ₹77,460 crore during January-March quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 up from ₹71,473 crore in FY24.
Balance sheet
HDFC Bank's balance sheet size shows significant growth
As of March 31, 2025, HDFC Bank's total balance sheet size was ₹39.1mlakh crore, up from ₹36.17 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024.
This growth indicates the bank's strong financial health and its capacity to earn income through multiple sources.
Speaking in an earnings call after the results announcement, Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan remained optimistic about the bank's future performance saying loan growth will exceed industry standards in fiscal year 2027 without revealing exact targets.