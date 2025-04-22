What's the story

Flipkart's board has asked CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to cut the company's monthly cash burn from nearly $40 million (around ₹340 crore) to $20 million (around ₹170 crore).

The goal is to make the business financially efficient over the next few quarters.

The move comes as the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant gears up for a possible public listing in India.