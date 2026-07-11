HDFC Bank seeks up to ₹60,000cr in bonds, expands AI
Business
HDFC Bank is looking to raise up to ₹60,000 crore through bonds to keep up with rising loan demand and meet capital rules.
The plan, shared in its latest annual report, also highlights the bank's push into AI tech, digital banking upgrades, and expanding wealth management services.
HDFC Bank's Neev AI, SmartWealth ₹6.36Lcr
The bank rolled out Neev (its own Generative AI platform) to make customer service and lending smoother.
Its SmartWealth app now manages over ₹6.36 lakh crore in assets with more than 1.5 million downloads.
On the green side, HDFC Bank planted 1.5 million trees during FY2025-26 (year ended March 2026) and kept its strong ESG rating steady.