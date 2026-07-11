HDFC Bank seeks up to ₹60,000cr in bonds, expands AI

HDFC Bank's Neev AI, SmartWealth ₹6.36Lcr

The bank rolled out Neev (its own Generative AI platform) to make customer service and lending smoother.

Its SmartWealth app now manages over ₹6.36 lakh crore in assets with more than 1.5 million downloads.

On the green side, HDFC Bank planted 1.5 million trees during FY2025-26 (year ended March 2026) and kept its strong ESG rating steady.