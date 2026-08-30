HDFC Bank set to pick CEO as Sashidhar Jagdishan exits

HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, is gearing up to pick a new CEO as Sashidhar Jagdishan wraps up his second term in October 2026.

Kaizad Bharucha, the deputy managing director who handles retail and wholesale banking, is among the leading internal candidates.

But Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules mean the bank has to consider both insiders and outsiders for the role, and the RBI will make the final call.