HDFC Bank set to pick CEO as Sashidhar Jagdishan exits
Business
HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, is gearing up to pick a new CEO as Sashidhar Jagdishan wraps up his second term in October 2026.
Kaizad Bharucha, the deputy managing director who handles retail and wholesale banking, is among the leading internal candidates.
But Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules mean the bank has to consider both insiders and outsiders for the role, and the RBI will make the final call.
Atanu Chakraborty resigns amid 27% slump
Jagdishan's departure follows about six months of upheaval at HDFC Bank, with leadership changes and governance issues, like former chairman Atanu Chakraborty stepping down over ethical concerns.
The bank's shares have dropped 27% this year, so whoever becomes CEO will need to win back investor trust and steady things moving forward.