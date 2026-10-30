HDFC Bank shares at ₹682.70 after a small 0.09% drop
Business
HDFC Bank's shares slipped a bit on Friday, trading at ₹682.70, a small 0.09% drop from the previous close.
The stock bounced between ₹680.85 and ₹686.55 through the morning, with sellers just edging out buyers.
HDFC Bank shares down 31.12% YTD
It's been a tough year for HDFC Bank: shares hit a 52-week low of ₹669.20 earlier this week and are down 31.12% year-to-date, much worse than Nifty 50's 12.26% decline.
Still, the bank remains massive with a market cap over ₹10 lakh crore.
Bank Nifty shows positive signs
While HDFC Bank is struggling, the broader Bank Nifty index is holding up better and even showing some positive signs this week, offering a bit of optimism for banking stocks in general.