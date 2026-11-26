HDFC Bank shares climb 2.48% after Harsh Kumar Bhanwala retention
HDFC Bank's stock climbed 2.48% to ₹867.20 on Thursday, following the news that Dr. Harsh Kumar Bhanwala will stay on as an independent director for another five years (pending shareholder approval).
The announcement sparked fresh confidence among investors, adding momentum to a nearly 30% recovery in the bank's share price since late October.
Bhanwala reassures HDFC Bank investors
Dr. Bhanwala brings serious experience: he led the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) from 2013 to 2020 and chairs the bank's Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and sits on its Audit, CSR & ESG, Fraud Monitoring, and NCLT Committees.
His continued role is expected to strengthen decision-making and keep the bank's corporate governance solid, which seems to be reassuring both markets and shareholders.
HDFC Bank heavy trading shows confidence
Thursday saw heavy trading in HDFC Bank shares, with most trades showing buyers are holding onto their stock, a sign that people believe the bank is headed in a positive direction despite recent ups and downs.