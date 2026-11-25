HDFC Bank shares jump nearly 4% on 250.15L volume
HDFC Bank shares jumped nearly 4% on Wednesday, making a solid comeback after Monday's dip.
The stock opened higher at ₹833.10 and even touched ₹850 during the day, with 250.15 lakh shares traded, so plenty of action for anyone watching the markets.
HDFC Bank trims YTD losses
The market picked up steam after the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday, with banking stocks leading the way.
The Bank Nifty index saw a notable jump, and HDFC Bank trimmed its year-to-date losses to 14.32%.
Even though HDFC Bank's shares outperformed the Nifty 50 this week (up 5.08% versus Nifty's 2.75%), they're still trading well below last year's highs, so there could be more room to grow.