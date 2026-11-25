The market picked up steam after the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday, with banking stocks leading the way.

The Bank Nifty index saw a notable jump, and HDFC Bank trimmed its year-to-date losses to 14.32%.

Even though HDFC Bank's shares outperformed the Nifty 50 this week (up 5.08% versus Nifty's 2.75%), they're still trading well below last year's highs, so there could be more room to grow.