HDFC Bank shares rise over 1% to ₹738.55, boosting markets
Business
HDFC Bank shares climbed more than 1% on Monday, reaching ₹738.55 and helping lift the overall stock market.
The jump comes as part of a bigger market rally, with HDFC Bank playing a major role in pushing benchmark indices higher.
HDFC Bank market cap ₹11.39L/cr
The bank's market value hit ₹11.39 lakh crore, with 116.28 lakh shares traded for ₹856.03 crore.
While buy orders made up about 28% and sell orders 72%, the shares were higher amid gains in the broader market, with HDFC Bank among the key stocks supporting the benchmark indices.